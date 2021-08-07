2021 Blueprint Toyota Highlander

LEXINGTON, Mass. (PRWEB) July 27, 2021. Lexington Toyota has a piece of exciting news for the drivers around the Lexington area. The 2021 Toyota Highlander Hybrid can be now financed at 2.9% APR for 60 monthly payments of $17.92 for every $1,000 financed for only well-qualified customers/lessees. This offer is brought to you by Toyota of Lompoc in association with Toyota Financial Services (TFS) and is valid till August 2, 2021. No down payment is required if qualified for the advertised offer, but the amount and percentage of any down payment might vary with your credit qualifications in case the customer does not qualify for the offer.