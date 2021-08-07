Deep dive analysis of Practice No. 1 of Purdue camp

SUBSCRIBE ON: iTunes | Spotify | Stitcher | TuneIn | Soundcloud. Last week may have been our Debbie Downer issue where we questioned every aspect of what could go wrong. Well, after spending 20 minutes watching OU practice, we basically don't see how it's possible for them to lose a game. Well, maybe we're not that bi-polar. But we talk about our impressions of all the positions after getting quick glimpses of everyone. We also go over the offensive line and how we think it's all coming together. Josh has been out taking in some key recruits in the Dallas metro this week. He reports back on what he's seen and who he's talked to while also finally breaking down the commitments of Luke Hasz and Makai Lemon. Weirdest part of the pod? Probably the discussion about Arch Manning vs. Malachi Nelson.