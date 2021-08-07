Don’t look away, Dixieland: Richmond exhibition highlights strength and resilience of Black culture in hostile territory

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. READY YOUR PADDLES. Christie’s has secured the formidable Impressionist art collection of oilman Edwin L. Cox, who died last year at 99, and will offer it in a November sale. The auction house thinks Cox’s art could bring in $200 million, the Dallas Morning News reports, with Gustave Caillebotte’s 1875 Jeune Homme à Sa Fenêtre potentially going for north of $50 million. There are major pieces by Vincent Van Gogh and Paul Cézanne, too. Stephane Connery , the Cox estate’s art adviser, told the paper that many of the pieces “were last seen publicly before World War II.” Some proceeds will go toward philanthropy. A pre-auction world tour of some works is planned.