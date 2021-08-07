Don’t look away, Dixieland: Richmond exhibition highlights strength and resilience of Black culture in hostile territory
Without its pervasive black influence, Southern culture would be sadly diminished, and without its Southern component, American culture as we know it wouldn’t exist. A powerful argument for this view of our diverse national culture is advanced by a provocative exhibition at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts. “The Dirty South: Contemporary Art, Material Culture, and the Sonic Impulse” brings together works by 120 artists, including music and sound installations as well as all manner of visual art. Collectively, these pieces explore enduring themes at the southern crossroads of Black American art and music.journalnow.com
Comments / 0