Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kernersville, NC

Michael Robb's 71 gives him three-shot lead heading into Sunday's final round of Forsyth Championship

By John Dell
Winston-Salem Journal
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst-round leader Michael Robb, chasing his first Forsyth Championship, fired a 1-under 71 in the second round on Saturday at Pine Knolls Golf Club in Kernersville. Robb’s 71 — on top of his 66 on Friday — gives him a three-shot lead on Aaron King heading into Sunday’s final round at Tanglewood Park’s Championship Course. King fired his second straight 70 to stay on the heels of Robb.

journalnow.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kernersville, NC
Kernersville, NC
Sports
County
Forsyth County, NC
Forsyth County, NC
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Ingram
Person
Aaron King
Person
George Mason
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pine Knolls Golf Club#The Forsyth Open Division#Justin#Chris Ingram 68 76
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

UN issues dire warning on climate change in new report

The newest climate report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) says that climate change is "unequivocally" caused by humans and warns that global temperatures are expected to reach a significant warming milestone in the next 20 years. The planet is expected to reach average temperatures that are 1.5...
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Job openings hit 10.1 million in third straight record-breaking month

Job openings rose to a record high in June for a third straight month as layoffs remained at historic lows, according to data released Monday by the Labor Department. On the final business day of June, there were 10.1 million open jobs in the U.S. after 6.7 million hires that month. The quit rate — the ratio of voluntary departures to total employment in June — rose to a near-record 2.7 percent while the layoffs rate held at 0.9 percent.
PoliticsABC News

Top aide to Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigns amid investigation

Melissa DeRosa resigned Sunday as the top aide to embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, less than a week after state investigators said he allegedly sexually harassed 11 women and she was part of the “retaliation” against one of his accusers. As secretary to the governor, DeRosa was the most...

Comments / 0

Community Policy