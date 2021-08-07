Michael Robb's 71 gives him three-shot lead heading into Sunday's final round of Forsyth Championship
First-round leader Michael Robb, chasing his first Forsyth Championship, fired a 1-under 71 in the second round on Saturday at Pine Knolls Golf Club in Kernersville. Robb’s 71 — on top of his 66 on Friday — gives him a three-shot lead on Aaron King heading into Sunday’s final round at Tanglewood Park’s Championship Course. King fired his second straight 70 to stay on the heels of Robb.journalnow.com
