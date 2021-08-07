Cancel
Victoria County, TX

This year's harvest is mixed bag

By Matt Bochat
Victoria Advocate
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany of you have probably noticed the assortment of farm equipment moving up and down the highways. Some may have even become irritated at having to wait as a farmer tries to get his gigantic harvesting machine across a major highway in Victoria County. I usually smile and wave to the farmer and try and allow them the time and room to maneuver their equipment. I know how difficult it is to be a farmer in today’s modern world where only 2% of Americans are farmers and most do not understand how basic production agriculture contributes to a local economy. As long as there is plenty of food available at the local grocery store, no one seems to care.

