LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette endured a rough rookie season marred by injury. He also acknowledges he played recklessly at times. Now he's added 20 pounds of muscle and is feeling much healthier than he did last summer and Arnette says he’s ready to prove his second season is his time. He says he's prepared to compete for a starting role within the deep Raiders secondary. The former second-team all-Big Ten selection at Ohio State says he is used to battling among the best. He says the best comes out in him when he's up against competition.