It’s almost a little too good to be true, like a John Tucker Must Die meets a wholesome Thelma and Louise. On Thursday, the Washington Post published a story about three women who found out they were each dating the same cheating fuckboy. It all started in December, when 21-year-old Morgan Tabor started getting suspicious about her on-again-off-again boyfriend. He was texting several women and receiving flirty messages on social media. One day, Tabor clicked on a woman’s Instagram bio and made a shocking discovery: “Almost all of the photos on this girl’s page showed her with this guy who I’d thought was my boyfriend,” she told the Washington Post.