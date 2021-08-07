Closing ceremonies and lurid Lifetime thrills
If they handed out Emmys for inspired titles and demented and contrived plots, I’d bestow a statue or two to “Psycho Storm Chaser” (7 p.m. Saturday, Lifetime). Abby (Tara Erickson) is a dedicated nurse who is determined to ride out a Category 3 hurricane in order to care for her comatose patient. Only she doesn’t know that a serial killer (Rib Hillis) is on the prowl, a sicko who uses extreme weather calamities to camouflage his carnage.www.daily-journal.com
