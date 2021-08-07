Closing ceremonies and lurid Lifetime thrills

Despite the threat of COVID and concerns over the Olympics going on during the continuing crisis, the Summer 2021 games in Tokyo have been a relative success. However, all good things must come to an end, and although the Olympics have been a bright spot for fans, the competitions will end soon. But before the festivities can draw to a close, there is the passing of the torch, as it were, with the Olympics Closing Ceremony, reminding viewers that in only a few short years, the 2024 Summer games will be upon us in Paris. Here’s how to watch the 2021 Olympics Closing Ceremony live so you can catch all the action at home.