Closing ceremonies and lurid Lifetime thrills

By Kevin McDonough
Kankakee Daily Journal
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf they handed out Emmys for inspired titles and demented and contrived plots, I’d bestow a statue or two to “Psycho Storm Chaser” (7 p.m. Saturday, Lifetime). Abby (Tara Erickson) is a dedicated nurse who is determined to ride out a Category 3 hurricane in order to care for her comatose patient. Only she doesn’t know that a serial killer (Rib Hillis) is on the prowl, a sicko who uses extreme weather calamities to camouflage his carnage.

