5+ years after senior was killed at Surf/Broadway, CDOT is finally installing a crosswalk

By John Greenfield
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn January 2014 Streetsblog reader J. Patrick Lynch emailed 44th Ward alderman Tom Tunney to alert him that a new marked crosswalk was urgently needed to improve safety at Surf Street (a block north of Diversey Avenue) and Broadway in Lakeview, due to the increased foot traffic generated by a then-new Walmart. Ultimately, city officials turned down his request arguing, paradoxically, that the intersection was too dangerous for the proposed safety improvement.

Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate set to pass bipartisan infrastructure bill Tuesday

The Senate is poised to pass a roughly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill on Tuesday, capping off a lengthy, days-long debate. Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.), wrapping up the chamber's work for the day, said it had "come to an agreement" and that the Senate will vote on passing the bill at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

UN issues dire warning on climate change in new report

The newest climate report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) says that climate change is "unequivocally" caused by humans and warns that global temperatures are expected to reach a significant warming milestone in the next 20 years. The planet is expected to reach average temperatures that are 1.5...
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Job openings hit 10.1 million in third straight record-breaking month

Job openings rose to a record high in June for a third straight month as layoffs remained at historic lows, according to data released Monday by the Labor Department. On the final business day of June, there were 10.1 million open jobs in the U.S. after 6.7 million hires that month. The quit rate — the ratio of voluntary departures to total employment in June — rose to a near-record 2.7 percent while the layoffs rate held at 0.9 percent.
PoliticsABC News

Top aide to Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigns amid investigation

Melissa DeRosa resigned Sunday as the top aide to embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, less than a week after state investigators said he allegedly sexually harassed 11 women and she was part of the “retaliation” against one of his accusers. As secretary to the governor, DeRosa was the most...

