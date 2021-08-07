5+ years after senior was killed at Surf/Broadway, CDOT is finally installing a crosswalk
In January 2014 Streetsblog reader J. Patrick Lynch emailed 44th Ward alderman Tom Tunney to alert him that a new marked crosswalk was urgently needed to improve safety at Surf Street (a block north of Diversey Avenue) and Broadway in Lakeview, due to the increased foot traffic generated by a then-new Walmart. Ultimately, city officials turned down his request arguing, paradoxically, that the intersection was too dangerous for the proposed safety improvement.chi.streetsblog.org
