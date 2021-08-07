Cancel
Politics

One of Haiti’s richest men denies links to Moïse slaying plot

By Jim Wyss
Seattle Times
 2 days ago

Just a few weeks ago, Reginald Boulos, a prominent Haitian businessman, was planning his first presidential run in one of the hemisphere’s most chaotic and troubled nations. Those plans ended July 7 with the slaying of President Jovenel Moïse and subsequent allegations that Boulos, 65, might have helped finance the country’s first presidential assassination in a century. Speaking from an undisclosed location outside Haiti, Boulos said the accusations and rumors are keeping him from returning home and seem designed to sideline him politically. “I had nothing, absolutely nothing, to do with Jovenel’s death,” he said in a telephone interview Thursday. “Nobody could have imagined this would happen except the people who planned it, financed it and did it.”

Jovenel Moïse
