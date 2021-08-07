Cancel
Sheboygan County, WI

189 ACTIVE COVID CASES TO CLOSE THE WEEK

By Kevin Zimmermann
Cover picture for the article189 cases of COVID-19 were active in Sheboygan County when the Division of Public Health closed its week of tabulation on Friday as it now tracks the resurgence of the coronavirus. That’s an increase of 104 cases compared to the previous Friday’s total, and with 14,166 cases now recorded in all, 177 of those were added within the past week. 6 persons are now hospitalized; that number had reached 7 on Thursday, the highest patient population in the county since 8 were recorded on April 23rd. In all, 10 persons were treated in the hospital since the last weekly update.

