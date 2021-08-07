Cardinals notebook: Flaherty: 'I'm going to pitch in Pittsburgh'
Cardinals ace Jack Flaherty returned from his four-inning, 75-pitch outing at Class AA Springfield on Friday and, asked what he took away from it, said, “I feel healthy.”. Manager Mike Shildt, when asked if was possible or probable that Flaherty, recovered from a torn left oblique muscle, would pitch in Pittsburgh this week, said it was the word beginning with “pr.” Flaherty, who pitched on the same night as Adam Wainwright Friday, said he felt he would pitch after Wainwright, meaning on Thursday, because Wainwright is slotted for Wednesday.www.stltoday.com
