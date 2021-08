Following a year of adapting to a fully remote lifestyle, most of us are lucky if our living room layouts weren’t constantly flip-flopping in response to the many interior design trends sweeping our Instagram feeds. There were those of us who ate our meals in front of the same arrangement of candles and books, displayed on coffee tables that doubled as our desks on a good day; swapping one small decor item for another was likely (definitely) the most eventful part of our week. Rearranging our living spaces became an activity no longer relegated to major moves, but the majority of us probably aren’t looking to revamp couches on a monthly basis. Finding a smaller piece that offers a dose of colorful, quirky design (one that oh so subtly distracts us from yet another workweek) is an art form all its own. And there’s one item stealing that spotlight: the side table.