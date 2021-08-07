Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buying Cars

2021 White Ford Edge

Roanoke Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStar White Metallic Tri-Coat 2021 Ford Edge ST AWD 7-Speed Automatic 2.7L V6 AWD. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE.

roanoke.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford Edge#Awd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
Related
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2003 Oxford White Clearcoat Ford F-450SD

CARFAX One-Owner. Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic 2003 Ford F-450SD DRW RWD 4-Speed Automatic 6.8L V10 EFI. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE.
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2018 Ingot Silver Metallic Ford Edge

Nice, ONLY 24,156 Miles! FUEL EFFICIENT 27 MPG Hwy/20 MPG City! Nav System, Moonroof, Turbo Charged Engine, Dual Zone A/C, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Back-Up Camera, All Wheel Drive, COLD WEATHER PACKAGE CLICK NOW!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. All Wheel Drive, Back-Up Camera, Turbocharged, Dual Zone A/C, Brake Actuated Limited...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2015 White Platinum Metallic Tri-coat Ford Expedition

Very Nice. Moonroof, Nav System, Heated Leather Seats, Third Row Seat, Turbo Charged Engine, Power Liftgate, 4x4, Aluminum Wheels, BLIS (BLIND SPOT INFORMATION SYSTEM), EQUIPMENT GROUP 301A, Hitch, ENGINE: 3.5L V6 ECOBOOST CLICK ME!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Leather Seating, Third Row Seat, 4x4, Power Liftgate, Heated Driver Seat, Heated Rear...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2021 B3 Atlas Blue Ford Edge

Apple CarPlay, Smart Device Integration, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Blind Spot Monitor, All Wheel Drive, Back-Up Camera, Aluminum Wheels, Turbo Charged Engine. SE trim. FUEL EFFICIENT 28 MPG Hwy/21 MPG City! CLICK NOW!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. All Wheel Drive, Back-Up Camera, Turbocharged, Auxiliary Audio Input, Telematics, Aluminum Wheels, Multi-Zone...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2021 Deep Crystal Blue Mica Mazda CX-5

Deep Crystal Blue Mica 2021 Mazda CX-5 Touring AWD 6-Speed Automatic SKYACTIV® 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE.
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2021 Soul Red Crystal Metallic Mazda CX-5

Soul Red Crystal Metallic 2021 Mazda CX-5 Signature AWD 6-Speed Automatic 2.5L I4 Turbocharged DOHC 16V LEV3-ULEV70 227hp. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE.
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2019 Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat Ford F-150

Nice, GREAT MILES 23,014! $1,300 below J.D. Power Retail! Heated Seats, Turbo Charged Engine, 4x4, Hitch, RUBY RED METALLIC TINTED CLEARCOAT, MEDIUM EARTH GRAY, CLOTH 40/CONSOLE/4..., Apple CarPlay, WiFi Hotspot, Local Trade-In READ MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. 4x4, Back-Up Camera, Onboard Communications System, Smart Device Integration, Apple CarPlay, WiFi Hotspot....
CarsRoanoke Times

2018 Charcoal Ford Expedition

Clean CARFAX. Charcoal 2018 Ford Expedition Limited 4WD 10-Speed Automatic EcoBoost 3.5L V6 GTDi DOHC 24V Twin Turbocharged 4WD. * JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study, Initial Quality Study (IQS) * JD Power Initial Quality Study (IQS) * 2018 KBB.com Best Family Cars * 2018 KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Cars * 2018 KBB.com Best Buy Awards * 2018 KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands * 2018 KBB.com Brand Image Awards.
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2022 Platinum White Pearl Honda Odyssey

18" Machine-Finished Alloy Wheels, 3.61 Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Speakers, A/V remote: CabinControl, ABS brakes, Adaptive Cruise Control: Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with Low-Speed Follow, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Forward collision: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW mitigation, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) active, Leather Seat Trim, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: 160-Watt AM/FM/HD/SiriusXM Audio System, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Reclining 3rd row seat, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Sun blinds, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, and Variably intermittent wipers.
CarsPistonheads

2021 Ford Focus ST m365 | PH Review

As sure as we were that the Focus ST was a great hot hatch in standard form, it clearly had more to give. Powered by the 2.3-litre, four-cylinder Ecoboost that had also seen service in the Mustang and previous Focus RS - with up to 350hp - the Mk4 ST wasn't going to remain with just the 280hp for long. And with Ford having vetoed the plan for a fourth-generation RS, it's been down to the aftermarket to get the most from it.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Famous Ford Tuner Gives Focus ST RS-Level Power

The Ford Focus ST was sadly discontinued in the US market back in 2018 along with the Fiesta ST, leaving a hot hatch-shaped hole in Ford's American car lineup. In the US, the Ford Edge ST is now the only high-performance ST model available. To remind us what we're missing...
CarsAutoExpress

The cutting-edge tech of the Ford Mustang Mach-E

Ford has brought the iconic Mustang name into the electric age with the all-new Mustang Mach-E. This sleek SUV boasts some seriously cutting-edge tech, from the battery that powers its impressive range to touches like an E-Latch system that replaces handles and allows you to open the doors with the touch of a button.
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2019 Magnetic Ford Flex

Very Nice, GREAT MILES 25,852! Heated Leather Seats, Third Row Seat, All Wheel Drive, Back-Up Camera, Dual Zone A/C, Onboard Communications System, iPod/MP3 Input, CHARCOAL BLACK, LEATHER-TRIMMED HEATE... EQUIPMENT GROUP 202A CLICK ME!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Third Row Seat, All Wheel Drive, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2017 Scarlet Red Hyundai Sonata

Recent Arrival! Odometer is 54737 miles below market average! 25/36 City/Highway MPG. * 2017 KBB.com 10 Most Comfortable Cars Under $30,000 * 2017 KBB.com Best Family Sedans * 2017 KBB.com 10 Best Used Cars Under $20,000 * 2017 KBB.com 10 Best Sedans Under $25,000 * 2017 KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Cars * 2017 KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands.
Buying Carsfordauthority.com

2021 Ford Edge Makes Consumer Reports’ 10 Best SUVs List

The Ford Edge has proven to be quite a popular vehicle at Consumer Reports in recent months as the crossover has routinely racked up accolades from the research organization. The 2018 Edge made the cut as one of CR‘s most reliable mid-size crossovers, while the 2014-2015 Edge was named one of the best and most affordable used vehicles for teenagers. The recently refreshed 2021 Ford Edge was also recently named one of the best SUVs available for less than $40,000, as well as one of the best mid-size crossovers with standard safety features for under $35k. Now, the 2021 Ford Edge has earned yet another distinction from Consumer Reports, making its list of the 10 best SUVs on sale today.
Carsmotorious.com

2008 Ford Mustang GT500KR Is The King Of The Road

Get back to old school Shelby roots with this Mustang. If you look back on all of the different generations of the Ford Mustang you will likely notice a trend that both insinuates that Ford has no shortage of submodels and special editions for the model and loves to double back around to older monikers for the sake of drumming up some old nostalgia. This is a trick that Ford seems to have learned from the late Carroll Shelby as an overwhelming number of those special editions originating in the early years of the Mustang came out of the Shelby American facility.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

1,000-HP Hellephant Chrysler 300 Is A Supercar Killer

Is the normal Chrysler 300 a little too slow for you? Well, if you’re willing to invest the time and money Youtuber Khal_SRT has the perfect solution. What started life as a normal Chrysler sedan is now a 1,000 horsepower missile for the road. Welcome to the Hellephant powered Chrysler 300 you didn’t know you wanted.
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

2004 Ford Shelby V-10 Cobra Concept Ride Review: Still Venomous

A concours-condition example of a 1991 Dodge Viper RT/10 or 2005 Ford GT should set you back somewhere between $115,000 and $350,000 in today's market. That's the Hagerty #1 condition valuation range currently covering used examples of these vehicles. Those were the two passion projects that preceded the car you see here, the Ford Shelby Cobra Concept, in lifelong engineer and perennial MotorTrend Car of the Year guest judge Chris Theodore's storied career.
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2019 Super White Toyota Tundra

Nice, LOW MILES - 17,068! PRICED TO MOVE $1,700 below J.D. Power Retail! Nav System, Bed Liner, Hitch, RADIO: ENTUNE PREMIUM AUDIO AM/FM W/HD RADIO & CD, Flex Fuel, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, 4x4, Back-Up Camera CLICK NOW!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. 4x4, Back-Up Camera, Flex Fuel, Trailer Hitch, Brake...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2019 White Diamond Pearl Honda Ridgeline

Nice. RTL-E trim, White Diamond Pearl exterior and Beige interior. Nav System, Moonroof, Heated Leather Seats, Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound System, All Wheel Drive, Hitch, Bed Liner, Aluminum Wheels. SEE MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Leather Seating, Navigation, Sunroof, All Wheel Drive, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound System, iPod/MP3...

Comments / 0

Community Policy