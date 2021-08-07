Flood Advisory issued for Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 19:56:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-07 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. To report flooding, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Wayne The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northern Wayne County in east central Indiana * Until 1000 PM EDT. * At 648 PM EDT, radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen across parts of the advisory area. An additional 1 to 1.5 inches of rain will be possible. * Some locations that may experience flooding include Richmond, Centerville, Hagerstown, Fountain City, Franklin, Greens Fork, Spring Grove, Economy, Whitewater, Williamsburg, Interstate 70 at Exit 145, Jacksonburg and Middleboro.