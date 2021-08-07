Cancel
WATCH: Georgia Football Attacks the Second Day of Practice

By Brooks Austin
DawgsDaily
 2 days ago
The University of Georgia football program is in the full swing of fall camp, with two practices under their belt. As the Bulldogs prepare for their season opener against Clemson, head coach Kirby Smart has stated that this fall camp is about becoming tougher as a team and getting better.

That sentiment was on full display with the latest video that's been released by the Georgia Football social media teams.

Friday was the first day of fall camp for the Georgia Bulldogs after a long offseason, one that was much shorter than the 2020 offseason in which the start of the pandemic made the last offseason feel even longer.

Georgia has under a month until they open the 2021 college football season in Charlotte, North Carolina, where they will take on a top-5 ranked Clemson Tiger team that is coming off a loss to Ohio State in the College Football Playoff Semifinal.

The Dawgs enter fall camp with lofty expectations, as many are hoping the Dawgs will put together a dominant 2021 campaign and get back to the playoffs. The case could be made ever since the 2018 National Championship loss to Alabama following a magical 2017 season Georgia has regressed. They've failed to make the CFP in each of the last three seasons.

A big reason for the heightened expectations is the return of an explosive offense that improved as the year went on in 2020 under Todd Monken. This will be Monken's second season with the Dawgs, and he will have an unprecedented amount of weapons at his disposal, including junior quarterback JT Daniels.

Even after the loss of five defensive backs, and an injury to a difference-making receiver in George Pickens, the Dawgs look ready to rebound after some help through the transfer portal. Georgia brought in three highly-touted transfers in Derion Kendrick, Tykee Smith, and Arik Gilbert. Kendrick and Smith look to be immediate impact players in the secondary, while Gilbert is expected to be the number one receiver in 2021.

What Does Dillon Bell Bring to Georgia?

