WINE OF THE MONTH AUGUST 2021: Dr. Frank's Rkatsitelli

By DAVE SIT
Finger Lakes Times
 3 days ago

2020 Dr. Konstantin Frank, Rkatsiteli ($18) An iconic Dr. Frank wine, the rkatsiteli, is one of two old-world Georgian varieties grown in the Finger Lakes (the other is saperavi); pale golden hue; a veil of fresh lime aromas wafts up from the glass; on the palate the wine shows good weight, more intense than usual for this grape, good complexity, finishes with a honeyed richness. The best rkatsiteli I have ever tasted from Dr. Frank. Score: 93.

