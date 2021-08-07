Michigan Votes

Yep, that is right, in Michigan! The Annual Highland Games run by the St. Andrew’s Society of Detroit are the oldest Highland Games in North America starting in 1849. Held every year on the first weekend of August at Greenmead Historical Park in Livonia. This year the games will be on August 6th and 7th. There are Scottish competitions in Highland Dancing, Tug O’ War, Heavy Athletics, and Piping and Drumming. You can also purchase all you can of Scottish food, Celtic jewelry, Scottish kilts, and many other crafts and festival food. There are also numerous clans represented here if you want to do a little genealogy search. Plus, fantastic Scottish musicians and live entertainment are throughout the park. Here is a quick look at an enjoyable August weekend in Detroit.