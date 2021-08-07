Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Michigan Votes

By Contributed
Grand Haven Tribune
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe House and Senate remain on summer break, so rather than votes this report contains some recent multi-bill legislative “packages.” These are often introduced when some purpose requires large or small modifications in more than one existing statute. They may represent part of a “platform” promoted by either the Democratic or Republican caucuses in the House, Senate or both bodies, but can also be bipartisan. Separate bills in a package typically have different lead sponsors.

www.grandhaventribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House#Democratic#Republican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
Related
Michigan StatePosted by
Heather Raulerson

The Annual Highland Games in Michigan

Yep, that is right, in Michigan! The Annual Highland Games run by the St. Andrew’s Society of Detroit are the oldest Highland Games in North America starting in 1849. Held every year on the first weekend of August at Greenmead Historical Park in Livonia. This year the games will be on August 6th and 7th. There are Scottish competitions in Highland Dancing, Tug O’ War, Heavy Athletics, and Piping and Drumming. You can also purchase all you can of Scottish food, Celtic jewelry, Scottish kilts, and many other crafts and festival food. There are also numerous clans represented here if you want to do a little genealogy search. Plus, fantastic Scottish musicians and live entertainment are throughout the park. Here is a quick look at an enjoyable August weekend in Detroit.
Michigan Statewbkb11.com

Community solar comes to Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Municipal League joined forces with the Michigan Community Solar Alliance backing community solar legislation. Both are in support of a bill allowing community solar projects in Michigan. A recent poll shows three out of four people support the idea. Through community solar, customers are able...
Michigan StateWILX-TV

Michigan JazzFest returns to Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Music festivals are making a comeback this summer. One of those is taking place this weekend right in Lansing. News 10 went to Old Town to check out the excitement surrounding JazzFest. The energy from the musicians has been uplifting. According to Terry Terry, who organized...
Michigan StateClickOnDetroit.com

2021 Michigan Primary Election is today: What to know before voting

The 2021 Michigan Primary Election will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 3, with about half of the state’s counties holding elections for various races and issues. Here’s what you need to know about the 2021 Michigan Primary Election:. What time do polls open and close in Michigan?. In-person voting will...
Michigan StateInside Higher Ed

Michigan, Michigan State to Require COVID Vaccine

The University of Michigan and Michigan State University both announced Friday they will require vaccination against COVID-19 for all students, faculty and staff this fall. Michigan State also said it was reinstating an indoor mask mandate starting today for all of its buildings and facilities statewide. The University of Michigan...
Michigan StateHerald-Palladium

University of Michigan, Michigan State mandating vaccines

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The University of Michigan and Michigan State University will require all students, faculty and staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by the start of the fall semester. Both university presidents said Friday that action is being taken due to the spread of the more infectious delta...
Michigan State22 WSBT

Michigan primary election results

We're getting some election results from yesterday's primary vote. In our area, there were three issues on the ballot. In St. Joseph, the six people named above will be on the November ballot for city commission. The top two vote-getters in the fall will serve four year terms, while the...
Public Healthcorpmagazine.com

State House Votes to Repeal Emergency Powers Law Used by Whitmer During Pandemic

If Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer feels a need to impose new restrictions in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, she’s going to have to find another way. The Republican-controlled state House voted 60-48 — along party lines — in support of initiative petition language that repeals the Emergency Powers Act of 1945. The vote came one week after the state Senate also approved the initiative.
Lifestylewgvunews.org

West Michigan Tourist Association

Camping is alive and well in Michigan. We discuss the many West Michigan Camping Destinations with Erin Murphy, West Michigan Tourist Association. Shelley Irwin is the host and producer for The WGVU Morning Show, a newsmagazine talk-show format on the local NPR affiliate Monday through Friday. The show, broadcast from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. features a wide variety of local and national newsmakers, plus special features.
Michigan StateThe Oakland Post

Beaumont Health and Spectrum Health Merger: For Michigan, by Michigan

Two of the largest health systems in Michigan, Southfield-based Beaumont Health and Grand Rapids-based Spectrum Health, recently announced they have signed a letter of intent (LOI) to explore merging the two health systems, resulting in the creation of a new one that is for Michigan, by Michigan. In a Beaumont...
Michigan Statedbusiness.com

Invisible Fence Combines Michigan and Eastern Michigan Dealers

Invisible Fence, a subsidiary of Radio Systems Corp. in Tennessee, has acquired its Invisible Fence of Eastern Michigan dealership in Fenton and combined it with Invisible Fence of Michigan in Rochester Hills, expanding the latter’s service area into Genesee, Lapeer, and northern Livingston counties. Invisible Fence of Michigan became an...

Comments / 0

Community Policy