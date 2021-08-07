Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Former Sen. Ben Nelson's new book spotlights Affordable Care Act drama

By Don Walton
Lincoln Journal Star
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSen. Ben Nelson focused on three requirements as Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid zeroed in on the Nebraska senator as, all of a sudden, the last remaining hope for Senate Democrats — and for President Barack Obama — to secure the decisive 60th vote that they needed to enact the Affordable Care Act in 2009.

journalstar.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Ricketts
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Ben Nelson
Person
Harry Reid
Person
Barbara Boxer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Care Act#State Senate#Senate Democrats#Republicans#The White House#Democratic#Nebraska Medicaid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
Related
POTUSNewsweek

Fox News Host Confronts GOP Sen. Rick Scott on Trump Admin Adding $6.7T to U.S. Debt

Fox News host Bret Baier confronted Senator Rick Scott, a Florida Republican, after he objected to supporting legislation raising the national debt further—pointing out that GOP lawmakers had largely disregarded this position under former President Donald Trump. During Trump's four years in the White House, the U.S. debt increased by...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Daily Mail

Mitch McConnell threatens to go against Trump and 'pick his OWN candidates to run in the 2022 Georgia Senate race' over his fears Herschel Walker 'could doom GOP chances'

Mitch McConnell is reportedly deeply concerned about a Georgia Senate bid from football star and longtime Trump pal Herschel Walker, fearing Walker's potential campaign would fizzle and hand the seat over to Democrats for six years. The Senate minority leader has stepped in to help Republicans find a suitable candidate...
Congress & Courtsmediaite.com

WATCH: Nancy Pelosi Laments That Republican Ralph Norman ‘Sadly’ Caught Covid After Suing Her Over Mask Mandate

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi noted the misfortune that befell GOP Rep. Ralph Norman after he joined other members in a lawsuit over Pelosi’s mask mandate. At Speaker Pelosi’s weekly press conference, she was asked about calls by some House Democrats for a vaccine mandate, and Pelosi responded that things could change once the vaccines have full FDA approval. Then she mentioned Norman:
Politicsdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check Announced For Selected Citizens

Stimulus Check has been announced in some states. These payments will be rolled out to a specific set of citizens. At a time when the government is uninterested, these payments are welcome. As many as four American states have designed their Stimulus Checks. These payments will surely lighten up the mood in gloomy circumstances.
Posted by
Southside Matt

Bill prepares drivers for double taxation

Making sure that the rich pay their fair share, President Biden’s White House has for months been stating that taxes would not be raised on families earning less than $400,000 per year. Yet one aspect of the Infrastructure Bill is potentially set to hit these families the hardest.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Canceling the Constitution: Biden hailed for violating rule of law to extend eviction moratorium

During the 2020 presidential campaign, then-candidate Joe Biden told voters that the choice between him and Donald Trump was between the lawful and the lawless. He called for voters to support "the rule of law, our Constitution,” a choice repeated mantra-like by the media to “end Trump’s assault on the rule of law.” Now, six months into his presidency, Biden is openly flouting the Constitution with a knowingly invalid extension of the eviction moratorium — and some law professors and advocates on the left are cheering him for it.
U.S. Politicsuticaphoenix.net

Sanders, Warren Lead Call for Biden to Embrace

“Lowering the Medicare eligibility age is not only the right thing to do from a public policy perspective,” stated a letter to Biden on Sunday, “it is also what the overwhelming majority of Americans support.”. President Joe Biden’s top challenger in last year’s Democratic primary, Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont,...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Indy100

Republican Congressman suing Nancy Pelosi over mask mandates has tested positive for Covid

South Carolina Rep. Ralph Norman, who sued Nancy Pelosi for mask rules on the Senate floor just last week, has contracted a breakthrough case of Covid. The South Carolina representative, who is suing the Speaker with Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Kentucky’s Thomas Massie, was fined $500 for repeatedly refusing to wear a mask during a vote in May. Norman and his mask-resistant colleagues believed this was “unconstitutional,” filing appeals in June — which were rejected in July — leading to their suing as a trio last week.
Detroit, MIPosted by
CBS Detroit

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment On The Horizon?

(CBS Detroit) — Many Americans have relied on stimulus checks to get through COVID. Nearly 17 months after the economy initially shut down, the pandemic is still going. The Delta variant is driving up case numbers among the unvaccinated. The rise, which comes amidst improving economic conditions, could tap the brakes on the recovery. Meanwhile, some people are still waiting on that recovery. Unemployment exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus is set to end on Labor Day, and about half of all states have already ended it (or attempted to). Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would certainly come in handy. But can we expect more help from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in 2021?
Presidential ElectionDaily News-Record

Democrats Applaud Biden's Unconstitutional Act

Is a president of the United States flagrantly defying the Constitution an authoritarian act? A threat to democracy? Something that at least should be discouraged or frowned upon?. Judging by the reaction of Democrats and center-left commentators to the lawless last-minute decision of President Joe Biden's Centers for Disease Control...

Comments / 0

Community Policy