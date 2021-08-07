Falcons camp highlights: Top plays from Saturday’s open practice

The Falcons gave their fans one last shot to attend training camp on Saturday when the team held an open practice from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Don’t worry if you missed it, though, the team has got you covered.

Check out the top highlights from Saturday’s practice — which includes quarterback Matt Ryan throwing an absolute rocket down the field to wide receiver Russell Gage — as shared by the Falcons’ Twitter account below.

