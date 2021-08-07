Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Norfolk, VA

Odums provides new energy for NSU football

13newsnow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORFOLK, Va. — The one thing you notice about a Norfolk State football practice this season comes in the form of cohesiveness. They clap as one and they speak as one. All of that comes from the top under new head coach, Dawson Odums who comes from Southern University in Louisiana. In his nine years there, he only had one losing season. The Boiling Springs, North Carolina native is all about consistency in the message to his players. "I have a gift of reading the room", he says. "I have a good understanding of when to be hard on them. When to be light on them. I think that mixture you have to have as a coach if you want to be a successful coach."

www.13newsnow.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norfolk, VA
Sports
Local
Virginia College Sports
Norfolk, VA
College Sports
City
Mathews, VA
Local
Virginia Football
Norfolk, VA
Football
State
Virginia State
State
Louisiana State
Local
Virginia Sports
City
Norfolk, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nsu#New Energy#Southern University#South Carolina State#American Football#Nsu#Norfolk State#Spartan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

UN issues dire warning on climate change in new report

The newest climate report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) says that climate change is "unequivocally" caused by humans and warns that global temperatures are expected to reach a significant warming milestone in the next 20 years. The planet is expected to reach average temperatures that are 1.5...
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Job openings hit 10.1 million in third straight record-breaking month

Job openings rose to a record high in June for a third straight month as layoffs remained at historic lows, according to data released Monday by the Labor Department. On the final business day of June, there were 10.1 million open jobs in the U.S. after 6.7 million hires that month. The quit rate — the ratio of voluntary departures to total employment in June — rose to a near-record 2.7 percent while the layoffs rate held at 0.9 percent.
PoliticsABC News

Top aide to Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigns amid investigation

Melissa DeRosa resigned Sunday as the top aide to embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, less than a week after state investigators said he allegedly sexually harassed 11 women and she was part of the “retaliation” against one of his accusers. As secretary to the governor, DeRosa was the most...

Comments / 0

Community Policy