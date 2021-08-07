Odums provides new energy for NSU football

NORFOLK, Va. — The one thing you notice about a Norfolk State football practice this season comes in the form of cohesiveness. They clap as one and they speak as one. All of that comes from the top under new head coach, Dawson Odums who comes from Southern University in Louisiana. In his nine years there, he only had one losing season. The Boiling Springs, North Carolina native is all about consistency in the message to his players. "I have a gift of reading the room", he says. "I have a good understanding of when to be hard on them. When to be light on them. I think that mixture you have to have as a coach if you want to be a successful coach."