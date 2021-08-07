International Literacy Day
International Literacy Day, celebrated every September 8, was created in 1966 by UNESCO, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization. The aim of this day is to bring attention to the importance of literacy to the flourishing and wellbeing of individuals, communities, and societies worldwide. Over the past year and a half, the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted educational and philanthropic efforts to teach reading, which has hindered many worldwide in developing further skills which could contribute to the lives of their communities. The theme of International Literacy Day 2021 is: “Literacy for a human-centered recovery: Narrowing the digital divide.”www.sjpl.org
