International Literacy Day

East Stroudsburg University is honored to recognize the following faculty and student for their recent accomplishments in their fields of study. Richard A. Ruck, Jr., Ed.D., instructor of criminal justice, is one of the recipients of a 2021 Sage Academy of Criminal Justice Sciences (ACJS) Junior Faculty Professional Development Teaching Award. The award recognizes significant promise as an educator for those who have completed their most recent graduate degree within the previous five years. With the award comes a plaque, and recognition at the ACJS Annual Meeting. In addition, a travel grant is awarded to offset expenses to attend professional development teaching workshops for criminal justice faculty at the 2022 ACJS Annual Meeting. This annual award was developed in partnership between SAGE, ACJS, and participating SAGE authors in 2008.