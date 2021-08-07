Bill Mishkind

KILGORE A Celebration of Life will be held for William Bill Evan Mishkind, 87, of Kilgore at 3:00 pm on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at The Cherokee Club in Longview. Bill passed from this life on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. He was born to David A. Mishkind and Rose Fishman Mishkind on November 18, 1933, in New York City, NY. Bill served our country in the Army during the Korean Conflict and served in the Presidential Honor Guard to Dwight D. Eisenhower. With the help of the GI Bill, he earned a BBA from New York University and attended North Carolina State University in a master's program.