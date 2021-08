The UK’s foreign secretary has said it was “highly unlikely” he would go to the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, and said there were great sensitivities around the situation in Xinjiang.Boris Johnson’s government has resisted opposition calls for a political boycott of the event in China, but Dominic Raab suggested ministers could decide to reduce Britain’s political “representation”.Asked by Sky News on Thursday if he would attend the Beijing games next year, Mr Raab said: “I doubt it.”The foreign secretary added: “Of course, there are great sensitivities around Xinjiang and things like that. We’ll decide our level of representation at a...