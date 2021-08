State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota (SCF) is pleased to announce that its Director of Athletics and Student Activities Matt Ennis has been recognized as the 2021 Athletics Director of the Year by the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA). Ennis is a 17-year veteran of SCF’s athletic department leadership team and was named the fifth athletic director in the college’s 63-year history in 2010. NACDA said they were especially excited to recognize Ennis for his accomplishments during a particularly challenging year. For more information about SCF’s athletic program, visitSCFManatees.com.