Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

WATCH: O's Add to Hall of Fame with '21 Class Featuring Devereaux, Hardy, Angel & Gaba

By Morgan Adsit
foxbaltimore.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE, MD (WBFF)--- The Baltimore Orioles added to their franchise's Hall of Fame with four new members, two of those former players. Outfielder Mike Devereaux and shortstop J.J. Hardy. Joining those two is legendary broadcaster Joe Angel and Baltimore sports superfan Mo Gaba. Gaba passed away last year just hours...

foxbaltimore.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Devereaux
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hall Of Fame#Hardy Angel Gaba#Md#Wbff#The Baltimore Orioles#The Herb Armstrong Award#The Wild Bill Hagy Award
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBfoxbaltimore.com

Orioles to honor superfan Mo Gaba & J.J. Hardy at 2021 Hall of Fame Luncheon

MARYLAND (WBFF) -- On Tuesday, The Orioles announced the names of several people who will be honored during the 2021 Orioles Hall of Fame weekend. The honorees include honoring shortstop J.J. Hardy, outfielder Mike Devereaux, Herb Armstrong Award winning broadcaster Joe Angel, and superfan Mo Gaba, recipient of The Wild Bill Hagy Award.
MLBaudacy.com

Miguel Cabrera slugs career homer No. 499

Miguel Cabrera has moved to within one home run of yet another milestone in his decorated career. The former Triple Crown winner clubbed his 499th career homer on Wednesday night -- a high-arching shot to left field -- off Orioles starter Matt Harvey at Camden Yards in Baltimore. With his...
NFLPosted by
The Associated Press

Hall of Fame class has something for everybody

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — From bone-rattling tacklers Troy Polamalu, Steve Atwater and Cliff Harris to hard-charging runner Edgerrin James to the pass-catching brilliance of Isaac Bruce and Harold Carmichael, the Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2020 has something for everyone. Add in blocking dynamos Steve Hutchinson and Jim...
NFLWATE

How to watch Peyton Manning’s Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Sunday, August 8, Peyton Manning will be enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame to cap off his legendary career in the NFL. The enshrinement for the Class of 2021 begins at 7 p.m. and Manning is slated third in order of speeches after Drew Pearson and Tom Flores.
NFLUSA Today

WATCH: John Lynch's full Hall of Fame induction speech

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have another Hall of Famer, as legendary safety John Lynch was inducted Sunday night as part of the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s 2021 class. Lynch gave an passionate speech that spanned a lifelong journey from meeting his future wife, Linda, in the seventh grade, to playing baseball at Stanford, to spending 11 years with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that included the team’s first Super Bowl win.
MLBNorwich Bulletin

Red Sox face gauntlet in AL East

If you're of a certain age and got into baseball in the late 1990s and early 2000s, there were a couple of things you could always count on. Pedro Martinez would deliver a gem every fifth day, Nomar Garciaparra would adjust his batting gloves at least two dozen times a game, and the five AL East teams would finish every year the same order in the standings.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Michael Kopech freaks out at umpire for brutal missed strike (Video)

Chicago White Sox reliever Michael Kopech wasn’t happy with umpire Pat Hoberg, and for good reason. We’ll try to write this article without any corn puns. Kopech was able to get the White Sox out of a tough situation in the top of the sixth inning, but in the top of the seventh found himself in trouble of his own doing, and umpire Pat Hoberg didn’t help matters.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Baltimore Orioles: Reacting to Adley Rutschman’s AAA Debut

Adley Rutschman, Major League Baseball’s top prospect, made his Triple-A debut on Tuesday. As reported on Twitter by MASN’s Roch Kubatko on Sunday, the Baltimore Orioles promoted catcher Adley Rutschman, the club’s top prospect, to Triple-A for the first time in his career. Rutschman joined the Norfolk Tides and started in Tuesday’s game against the Memphis Redbirds, the AAA affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals.
Oklahoma StateKFOR

Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame Welcomes Class of 2021

The Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame welcomed six new members on Monday night. OSU football coach Mike Gundy, former OU basketball All-American Stacey Dales, former OU lineman, the late Bob Kalsu, former Oklahoma Christian men’s basketball coach Dan Hays, former Wichita State baseball coach Gene Stephenson, and former official Roy Clymer made up the class of 2021.
ramblinwreck.com

Jen Yee: Hall of Fame Class of 2021

One of the best players in Georgia Tech softball history, Jen Yee remains the program’s all-time leader in batting average (.425), slugging percentage (.814), on-base percentage (.552) and runs scored (229) while leading the Yellow Jackets to the Atlantic Coast Conference regular-season and tournament titles in 2009 and 2010. Yee was named a first-team All-American by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association and ACC Player of the Year in 2010, as well as a first-team All-ACC choice in 2009. During the three seasons she played, the Yellow Jackets averaged 50 wins and posted a 151-42 overall record, as well as an ACC mark of 50-11, and played in the NCAA Tournament all three seasons. In addition to her career records, she ranks second in career doubles (46) and fourth in home runs (54), and set season standards for batting average, slugging, on-base percentage, runs scored, home runs and bases on balls. She was named the ACC’s Scholar-Athlete of the Year in 2010, as well as making the Academic All-ACC team three times. A native of British Columbia, Yee joined the Canadian National Team in 2007, winning silver medals in the 2007 and 2011 Pan Am Games, competed on four world championship teams in 2010, 2012, 2014 and 2016 and in the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing. She also played professionally in Japan before beginning a career as a software engineer.
Midvale, OHTimes Reporter

Midvale Speedway inducts sixth Hall of Fame Class

It was a big night at Midvale Speedway Saturday as the sixth Hall of Fame Class was inducted at intermission. Thirteen more individuals that played a role in the success of Midvale Speedway were inducted as Scott Baker, Joe "Nuttsie" Maffo, Ed Howe, Joe Martincic, Janet Parker, Jeep Iacobucci, Dave Hoopingarner, Bob "Pappy" Miller, Earl Swinehart, Wes Galbraith, Jerry Massarelli, James "Duffy" Stafford and Gary Miday were honored.
MLBMLB

Mets introduce Hall of Fame Class of 2021

NEW YORK -- Combined, the tenures of Jon Matlack, Ron Darling and Edgardo Alfonzo spanned 24 of the Mets’ first 41 seasons, from some of the franchise’s most memorable postseason successes to its most bitter disappointments. Along the way, they all became integral parts of Mets history. That is why...
SoccerPITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Norwin recognizes latest Hall of Fame classes

The latest two classes of the Norwin Athletic Hall of Fame will include stars of the past from track and field, cross country, soccer, swimming, wrestling, softball and volleyball. This also will be a unique year for the committee and inductees. Normally, the hall of fame ceremony is a biennial...
NFLyoursun.com

Venice Sports Hall of Fame announces '21 class

The Venice Sports Hall of Fame will add some legendary members in the class of 2021. Venice High alumni and current NFL players Trey Burton and Forrest Lamp will be inducted, along with Division-I wrestler Jeremie Cook and four Indians’ state championship teams — the baseball teams of 2012 and 2013 and the volleyball teams of 2012 and 2014.
Syracuse, NYPosted by
Eagle Newspapers

Bishop Ludden honors first Hall of Fame class

Though it has more than half a century of athletic achievements, Bishop Ludden Junior/Senior High School did not have an official place to honor them – until now. On Aug. 1 at the Marriott in downtown Syracuse, Ludden celebrated its inaugural group of Sports Hall of Fame inductees, a group ranging from individuals to coaches to teams.

Comments / 0

Community Policy