WATCH: O's Add to Hall of Fame with '21 Class Featuring Devereaux, Hardy, Angel & Gaba

One of the best players in Georgia Tech softball history, Jen Yee remains the program’s all-time leader in batting average (.425), slugging percentage (.814), on-base percentage (.552) and runs scored (229) while leading the Yellow Jackets to the Atlantic Coast Conference regular-season and tournament titles in 2009 and 2010. Yee was named a first-team All-American by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association and ACC Player of the Year in 2010, as well as a first-team All-ACC choice in 2009. During the three seasons she played, the Yellow Jackets averaged 50 wins and posted a 151-42 overall record, as well as an ACC mark of 50-11, and played in the NCAA Tournament all three seasons. In addition to her career records, she ranks second in career doubles (46) and fourth in home runs (54), and set season standards for batting average, slugging, on-base percentage, runs scored, home runs and bases on balls. She was named the ACC’s Scholar-Athlete of the Year in 2010, as well as making the Academic All-ACC team three times. A native of British Columbia, Yee joined the Canadian National Team in 2007, winning silver medals in the 2007 and 2011 Pan Am Games, competed on four world championship teams in 2010, 2012, 2014 and 2016 and in the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing. She also played professionally in Japan before beginning a career as a software engineer.