Minnesota State Fair Unveils List of 56 Brand New Beverages Debuting This Year

Rochester, Minnesota mom fed up about the dishwasher never getting loaded or unloaded by the kids...who are home all day and sleeping until 11 am. Moms, not sure about you but there are a few things about being a mom that frustrate me to the core. I can handle the 45-minute temper tantrum my 3-year-old had at Target in aisle 4. And somehow I managed to watch hours of Barney episodes without going insane. But there is one thing that I ask my kids to do every SINGLE day that just isn't happening. It is as if the words I have spoken every day in my life have never been heard. The dishwasher.