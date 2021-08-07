Cancel
Minnesota State Fair Unveils List of 56 Brand New Beverages Debuting This Year

By Paul Shea
 2 days ago
The Minnesota State Fair, which is back in 2021, after not happening last year due to COVID-19, unveiled a list of the 56 new beverages set to debut at this year's Great Minnesota Get-Back-Together event. Some of the beverages are going to be limited I'm sure, remember the Grain Belt Blu that debuted at the fair a few years ago? So here are the 56 brand-new beverages, and where you can get them at the Minnesota State Fair, listed alphabetically, starting with the non-alcoholic beverages.

