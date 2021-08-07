Together for '21: Missouri's rich culture and history on display during a bicentennial weekend
From Peace Park to the Missouri Theatre, the MU campus has been filled to the brim with Missourians celebrating the state's 200th birthday in Columbia this weekend. Missouri was the 24th state to join the Union on Aug. 10, 1821, and the Together for '21 Fest highlighted the state's history with quilts, exhibits, murals and more. Here are some of the highlights so far from the weekend.www.columbiamissourian.com
