Treasury, IRS Provide Additional Guidance to Employers Claiming the Employee Retention Credit, Including for the Third and Fourth Quarters of 2021

Millions of families across the country will receive the second monthly child tax later this week. The money – included in the American Rescue Plan passed in March – expands the existing child tax credit to include children ages 17 and younger. The credit previously provided up to $2,000 per child. The change allows for up to $3,600 for children 5 and younger and $3,000 for those 6-17, payable in monthly installments. Families will receive monthly payments per child of up to $300 for six months of this year starting in July. The remaining half can be claimed in the form of a tax credit in 2021.