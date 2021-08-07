Cancel
Prescott Valley, AZ

Treasury, IRS Provide Additional Guidance to Employers Claiming the Employee Retention Credit, Including for the Third and Fourth Quarters of 2021

By Staff
SignalsAZ
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service today issued further guidance on the employee retention credit, including guidance for employers who pay qualified wages after June 30, 2021, and before January 1, 2022, and additional guidance on miscellaneous issues that apply to the employee retention credit in both 2020 and 2021. Notice 2021-49 amplifies prior guidance regarding the employee retention credit provided in Notice 2021-20 and Notice 2021-23.

