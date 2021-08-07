Splash & dash showers Sunday & tracking two areas in the tropics

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday! As we close out the week we are tracking yet another hot and humid day for the ArkLaTex, but as of right now no Heat Advisories have been issued. High temperatures though again will be in the mid-90s with ‘feels-like’ temperatures approaching the 105 degree mark. As we go through the weekend we continue to track scattered showers for the region with rain being a little bit more likely on Sunday versus Saturday. Next week we are tracking slightly cooler temperatures along with some hit and miss showers to start the week, but no day will be a washout. In the tropics, Tropical Depression Fred continues to barely hold on as it heads off to the west-northwest, but a second disturbance in the Central Atlantic is now likely to become our next tropical system.