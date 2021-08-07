Cancel
DeChambeau lets clubs do most of talking at TOC Southwind

By PHIL STUKENBORG Associated Press
Times Daily
 2 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Bryson DeChambeau let his clubs do most of the talking Saturday at TPC Southwind.

Golfers Are Furious With Bryson DeChambeau This Week

Before the Open Championship took place, Bryson DeChambeau was asked by a reporter why he doesn’t shout “fore” after a poor tee shot. That question led to an emphatic response from the former U.S. Open champion. “I do shout fore,” DeChambeau replied. “I don’t know what you’re talking about. There...
Bullied and hurried, Bryson DeChambeau and Harris English self-destruct at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It was one of the most dismal nine-hole stretches you could see on the PGA Tour. On the one hand, you had one of the nicest players around get caught under a handful of (justified) slow-play warnings, rush through the back nine in staggering humidity and swirling wind, and lose a lead that looked as close as a lead can come to unassailable. On the other, you had his playing partner, the most controversial player on tour and someone who does himself no favors, enduring what amounts to four-plus hours of bullying that has been openly encouraged by his rival. It was an ugly scene: poor displays of golf, worse displays of behavior, and two contenders who didn't collapse as much as they imploded.
Bryson DeChambeau says "I DON'T NEED" the coronavirus vaccine

Bryson DeChambeau has told the media that he does not regret his decision not to get vaccinated for coronavirus. DeChambeau, who was forced to withdraw from last week's Olympic Golf Tournament due to a positive Covid test, was speaking to the press ahead of his return to action at this week's WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational.
Bryson DeChambeau SNAPS at a golf fan for calling him 'BROOKSY' on PGA Tour!

Bryson DeChambeau responded to a fan who called him 'Brooksy' during the final round of the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational on Sunday. Golf fans have been shouting 'Brooksy' at the big-hitting American for a number of weeks now on the PGA Tour, with the chants mainly originating from the Memorial Tournament in June.
Harris English comes to Bryson DeChambeau’s defense on heckling fans

Bryson DeChambeau’s summer has been controversial, to say the least. As his public feud with Brooks Koepka has been reignited, the court of public opinion has seemed to side with Team Brooks. The famous leaked Golf Channel video reignited the spat, and Koepka has not hesitated to add gasoline to the fire.
Abraham Ancer pulls off an unlikely win in Memphis. Just don't call him an unlikely PGA Tour winner

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the strangest final rounds on the PGA Tour in 2021 had to end the way it did, with the anticlimax of a missed short putt. After all the chaos and carnage in the final moments of the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, it was Abraham Ancer standing astride the ashes, claiming his first tour win in a way that is easier to accept as accomplished fact rather than trying to retrace the narrative nuts and bolts of how it actually happened.
Bryson DeChambeau gives his critics more ammo at WGC-St. Jude

Bryson DeChambeau’s back-nine blowup on Sunday at WGC-FedEx St. Jude will only intensify the controversy surrounding him. Nothing in sports helps silence critics more than winning. Bryson DeChambeau nearly found that out on Sunday in Memphis but, in a flash, ensured that they’ll be louder than ever. DeChambeau found himself...
DeChambeau doesn't regret not getting COVID-19 vaccine: 'I don't need it'

After missing the Olympics due to a positive COVID-19 test on July 23, Bryson DeChambeau said he still doesn't regret not getting vaccinated. "The vaccine doesn't necessarily prevent it from happening," DeChambeau told reporters at TPC Southwind on Wednesday, according to ESPN's Bob Harig. "I'm young enough, I'd rather give it (the vaccine) to people who need it. I don't need it. I'm a healthy, young individual that will continue to work on my health."
Bryson DeChambeau Stopped Talking to the Media After Vaccine Comments

Bryson DeChambeau isn't talking to the media anymore. Before the WGC-FedEX St. Jude Invitational last week, DeChambeau was asked about the positive COVID-19 test that kept him out of the Olympics. He was then asked by the assembled golf media if he'd been vaccinated and gave a nonsensical response that created backlash. He wasn't happy about it.
Bryson DeChambeau gets earful of 'Brooksy' heckles again at WGC-FedEx St. Jude

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A difficult day for Bryson DeChambeau was made even more trying because of a few hecklers. During a final-round 74 at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational that saw him drop from a share of second place into a tie for eighth, DeChambeau was taunted with calls of “Brooksy!” as he played the back nine at TPC Southwind. At one point, on the 12th green, a security guard told the group that he’d take a heightened interest in the hecklers, but it didn’t appear as though any fan was tossed.
Bryson DeChambeau talks about having COVID and doesn't see himself getting a vaccine

Bryson DeChambeau says he lost 10 pounds and had some “coughing spurts” during his illness with COVID-19, but he now doesn’t see a need to get a coronavirus vaccine. “The thing is, the vaccine doesn’t necessarily prevent it from happening,” DeChambeau told Golfchannel.com after practicing on Wednesday for the WGC-St. Jude Invitational. “That’s where for me, I’m young enough, I’d rather give it to people that need it. I don’t need it. I’m healthy. I’m a young individual that will continue to be healthy and continue to work on my health. But I don’t think that taking a vaccine away from someone that could need it is a good thing.”

