Kentucky State

Holding the rope: Replant pastor in eastern Ky. blessed by partnership

By MARK MAYNARD, Kentucky Today
kentuckytoday.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLANCER, Ky. (KT) – Josh McWherter marvels at how God has worked in his life to get him to where he stands today. He looks back on how all the pieces have connected, it could only be a divine appointment that has placed him as the pastor of a replanted church in Floyd County. He’s not from the area – growing up on the other end of the state – but he has had a burning desire in his heart to serve the people of eastern Kentucky.

