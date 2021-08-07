Cancel
Public Safety

Five still unaccounted for in Dixie Fire

By Miranda Angel
KTVL
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Plumas County Sheriff's office is still looking for five people that have not been accounted for in the Dixie Fire. Glen Gallagher, of Greenville, and Donna Shelton, of Chester, have been reported safe but no official contact has been made. Danny Sczenski, Dianne Doppert, and Lena Rhynes, all of...

ktvl.com

#Missing People
