Five still unaccounted for in Dixie Fire

PLUMAS COUNTY (CBS13) — The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday afternoon there were still four people unaccounted for in the Dixie Fire, all from Greenville, which was destroyed by flames earlier in the week. Those four people are: Lillian Basham of Greenville Joseph Basham of Greenville Blanca Auban of Greenville Michael Auban of Greenville The four people, or anyone who knows of their whereabouts, are asked to contact the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators had already been successful in safely locating 27 previously unaccounted for individuals. The Dixie Fire grew exponentially through the weekend, becoming the second-largest wildfire in state history. Nearly 14,000 structures remain threatened, while 589 have been completely destroyed so far, Cal Fire reported. As of Sunday afternoon, the Dixie Fire has grown to burn nearly 463,477 acres and containment remained at 21%.