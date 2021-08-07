Jonathan Schoop, Tigers reach $15M deal covering 2022, '23

The Tigers are in talks with the Brewers regarding lefty reliever Daniel Norris, tweets MLB.com’s Jason Beck. Norris, 28, has struggled to the tune of a 5.89 ERA, 25.5 K%, and 9.6 BB% in 36 2/3 innings this year for Detroit. The southpaw has been done in by a .354 batting average on balls in play, so better things may be on the horizon. Plus, Norris has stifled lefties, whiffing more than 30% of them against a 7% walk rate. He’s due for free agency after the season, so he’s a clear trade candidate for the Tigers. Norris is earning $3.475M on the season.