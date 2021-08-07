Jonathan Schoop, Tigers reach $15M deal covering 2022, '23
DETROIT (AP) — Infielder Jonathan Schoop and the Detroit Tigers have agreed to a $15 million, two-year contract covering 2022 and 2023. Schoop gets $7.5 million annually under the new deal, and he has the right to opt out after the 2022 season to become a free agent. The 29-year-old agreed in February to a $4.5 million, one-year deal with the Tigers, down from $6.1 million last year. He is hitting .289 a team-best 64 RBIs. His 18 homers are tied with Eric Haase for the club lead.www.wcn247.com
