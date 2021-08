COLUMBUS — Aaron Elwer (boys basketball) and Shawnee’s Russ Holly (boys track and field) have been recognized with OHSAA Sportsmanship, Ethics and Integrity Awards. Throughout the 2020-21 school year, the coaches associations of the sports sanctioned by the OHSAA selected one of their own for the honor. Individuals selected reflect the values of sportsmanship, ethics and integrity through their professional responsibilities and are role models for student-athletes and others.