Wisconsin basketball recruiting: UW offers in-state 2024 prospect Kon Knueppel

Wisconsin Lutheran High School, Milwaukee, Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball. Recruiting is the lifeblood of any major college athletics team, but following it closely as a fan can sometimes be difficult and can often be time consuming. We’ll try and condense all the recruiting news you can use into this bi-weekly (or more often since we are in Uncertain Times and there aren’t actual sports going on) post. It’ll include updates on current commits, including stats from their high school games, as well as news on players the Badgers are still pursuing. Let’s get down to business!