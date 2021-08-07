Cancel
MU's Dembele, Spain beat Korea by 50 at U19 Basketball World Cup

By Anthony Kristensen
news-shield.com
 2 days ago

Missouri women's basketball guard Mama Dembele played 20 minutes in Spain's 87-37 rout of Korea in the U19 Women's Basketball World Cup on Saturday in Hungary. Dembele had two points, two assists and one steal. Spain's Marta Garcia, who plays college ball at Arizona, led all players in scoring. She...

