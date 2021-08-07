Health insurer, Food Banks collaborate to fight pandemic-related food insecurity
Body TULSA (Aug. 3, 2021) Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma (BCBSOK) has partnered with Feeding America®, the nation’s largest hunger-relief organization, to address food insecurity facing communities across Oklahoma. Through the Healthy Kids, Healthy Families® (HKHF) program, BCBSOK awarded grants to Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma in Tulsa and Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma in Oklahoma City.www.poncacitynews.com
