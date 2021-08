Gov. Kate Brown will issue another statewide indoor mask mandate on Wednesday as Oregon deals with a surge in COVID cases caused by the highly contagious delta variant. “After a year and a half of this pandemic, I know Oregonians are tired of health and safety restrictions,” Brown said in a statement. “This new mask requirement will not last forever, but it is a measure that can save lives right now. It will help to protect all of us, including people who are immunocompromised, and our children under 12 who are not yet eligible to get vaccinated. Masks are a simple and effective tool that will keep our schools, businesses, and communities open.”