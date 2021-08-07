Cancel
Re: Audiobooks on LPs/Cassette/CDs

archive.org
 6 days ago

Have you tried browsing the following collections? https://archive.org/details/internetarchiveaudiobooks. (Least favorite) https://archive.org/details/librivoxaudio. The search function in each collection is pretty much useless, or at least I can’t find a way for it to return any results- even when I’ve seen the book listed in the collection the search will not produce any results. Therefore, it can be quite a chore endlessly browsing through thousands of odd books to just find one that you’re interested in. There’s a publisher on here that uploads “samples”, but really, the upload contains the entire book. They are stream only, but I do find some interesting titles once in awhile. Also, another member that has a decent collection that I’ll put below the first. On the member page, just select “Filter” “Media Type”, and select “audio”. This will return the results of all audio uploads from that member. (I’ve already done this for you and included it in the links below) 😉 Good luck!

archive.org

