Two current coaches on the Sailor Athletics staff are being inducted into the Lorain Sports Hall of Fame. Mary Lou Rebman-Poli and Anjie Caffarel (Chet) are being honored for their illustrious careers as athletes, coaches and mentors in their chosen sports. The Vermilion Athletic Department is very proud of both coach Rebman-Poli and coach Caffarel. We are glad to have you on our team and believe the positive impact you have on our young people is invaluable. This honor is much deserved and only solidifies your place in the great stable of Sailor coaches.