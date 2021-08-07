‘Harry Potter’ Star Would Want to Play Different Role in Reboot

Daniel Radcliffe revealed that he would star in a ‘Harry Potter’ reboot, but did say that this time around, he’d like to switch things up with the character he plays. Count Daniel Radcliffe in for a Harry Potter reboot. The 32-year-old British actor recently appeared on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, where he confirmed that, much to fan’s delight, he would accept an offer to appear in a remake of the beloved fantasy film series. Good news, right? Well, Daniel’s proposal comes with a major stipulation: he doesn’t want to play Harry again if the reboot actually comes to fruition. Instead, he’d prefer to star as one of two characters that are very different than the beloved Harry.