Orlando, FL

‘Harry Potter’ Star Would Want to Play Different Role in Reboot

By Krysten Swensen
Inside the Magic
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEver since readers around the world were introduced to The Boy Who Lived in 1997, the Harry Potter fandom is one that has refused to die down. To this day, people just can’t get enough of Harry Potter and his life at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. They love it so much that Universal Studios has opened a Wizarding World of Harry Potter at both its Universal Orlando Resort in 2010 and Universal Studios Hollywood in 2016.

insidethemagic.net

Person
Daniel Radcliffe
Person
Gary Oldman
Person
David Thewlis
Person
Tom Felton
#Actor#Hbo#Miracle Workers#Sirius Black
