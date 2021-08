Eagle's Landing is a beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath home on East Tennessee’s Beautiful Douglas Lake. This home features beautiful tongue and groove walls and ceilings throughout the entire home with beautiful laminate hardwood floors as well. Surrounded by nature’s beauty, this home is a short drive from the national park and many attractions. We provide all linens, but bring your own beach towels to use after swimming. Enjoy the Smoky Mountain Fall and Winter season in front of the cozy gas fireplace. This is a very cozy home with all the lake charm you could want with it's beautifully decorated spaces. This home offers a sunroom with plenty of seating on the front that looks directly at beautiful Douglas lake. Eagle's Landing also has WIFI internet if you need to do a little work while your visiting us. Private dock and a boat ramp very convenient to the home. Our home has a very large gently sloping yard to the lake so there is plenty of room for any outdoor activity you could imagine. There is a fire pit and hammock down by the water to enjoy roasting marshmallows and just laying around enjoying your family time. Our large yard offers lots of privacy yet right on the lake for easy access in and out of the water. With our smart tv's you can log into any streaming package you have at home to watch what you're accustomed to. We have outside electric for your enjoyment and water in the yard area to shower off before coming into the home. Come see us, relax and take in all the beauty around you at this amazing home.