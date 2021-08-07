H.e.a.R.T.S Foundation hosts back to school drive through
More than 500 school supply-filled backpacks were distributed Saturday at the H.e.a.R.T.S Foundation back to school drive through event down Miller Street in Chadbourn. The foundation’s CEO Lashoney Frink said the school supplies were donated from local churches and government agencies. Backpacks were filled with notebook paper, folders, binders, composition books, pens, pencils, crayons headphones and note cards.nrcolumbus.com
