Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Billon Group Launches the Unified Enterprise DLT (Distributed Ledger Technology)

MySanAntonio
 2 days ago

Groundbreaking platform brings businesses a regulatory-compliant blockchain technology for seamlessly managing data -- and fiat cash. Billon Group, founded in 2015 with the goal of unleashing the transformational capabilities of blockchain in the regulated world, has now launched its Unified Enterprise DLT, the latest blockchain-based, layer one protocol and system that uniquely combines three asset classes -- national currency, data, and documents -- into a single, high-performance distributed ledger (DLT).

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dlt#Ledger#Global Economy#Data Processing#Billon Group Launches#Fiat#Prweb#2021 Billon Group#Cto#Kyc#Aml#Fis Worldpay#The Polish Credit Bureau#Ergo Hestia#Philip Morris#Digital Cash#Eu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Technologyhelpnetsecurity.com

Managing digital certificates still a challenge, automation lagging

Managing digital certificates, especially expirations and renewals, continues to be a challenging process for businesses of all sizes, a study of over 300 IT professionals in the U.S. and the UK conducted by Opinium reveals. There is also a great deal of misunderstanding about digital signatures, how they are different...
Businessaithority.com

Labelbox, Leading Training Data Platform for AI, Opens European Office

Fueled by the recent close of a $40 million funding round and with a quarter of its customers based in Europe, Labelbox builds a world-class AI team in first office in Europe. Labelbox, the leading training data platform for enterprise machine learning applications, announced the opening of its new European office in London and will be building a comprehensive local team to better serve customers on the continent.
Businessthepaypers.com

ecolytiq, Tomorrow, Visa team up for new proposition to their banking app

Challenger bank Tomorrow in conjunction with Visa and fintech startup ecolytiq have introduced a new proposition within their banking app. This new initiative will show customers carbon emission calculations alongside their bank transactions. Based on each purchase made with a Visa card, ecolytiq and Tomorrow are able to offer banking customers more transparency and empowerment around their purchases.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Graph Blockchain to Acquire Optimum Coin Analyser Inc.

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 9, 2021) - Graph Blockchain Inc. (CSE: GBLC) (OTC Pink: REGRF) (FSE: RT5A) ("Graph" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company, today, has entered into a binding letter of intent ("LOI") in connection with the proposed acquisition of Optimum Coin Analyser Inc. ("Optimum" or the "Target"), a AI based Crypto Coin Analytics tool company. Graph will acquire 100% of all issued and outstanding shares of the Target, an arm's length privately held company, established pursuant to the Business Corporations Act in British Columbia (the "Proposed Acquisition").
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

MedSmart Group Inc. (MSGP) Announces MOU Signed Between Milanion And Ukrainian Armor For Distribution Rights To The AGEMA UGV

NEW YORK, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- MedSmart Group Inc. (OTC:MSGP) ("MSGP" or the "Company"), following the recent announcement to acquire Milanion Limited ("Milanion"), today shared news that Milanion has strategically positioned itself to take a share of the Eastern European defense market. The company is making inroads into Ukraine with the signing of an MOU with Ukrainian Armor LLC ("Ukrainian Armor") for distribution rights to the AGEMA UGV.
Businessmartechseries.com

Moviebook Establishes Strategic Cooperation with Haier Zhihu to Accelerate Integration Between Digital Economy and Real Economy

Moviebook, a leading AI-powered intelligent video production infrastructure and service provider, has recently reached strategic cooperation with HaierZhihu to jointly develop a smart home ecosystem based on Moviebook’s Automatic Digital Twin (ADT) platform. Marketing Technology News: Helium 10 Announces New Amazon Advertising Platform – Launches ‘Adtomic’ a Breakthrough Solution for...
EconomyMySanAntonio

After Premiums Dip in 2020, UK Insurance Market Seeks to Drive Recovery with Innovative Products, Digital Experiences-Everest Group

DALLAS (PRWEB) August 09, 2021. After experiencing a dip in premiums in 2020 on the back of Brexit and COVID-19 induced uncertainties, UK insurance carriers hope to arrest the decline by offering compelling customer experiences and new risk protection products and services for the new digital economy. According to Everest Group, UK insurers and brokers are focusing on transformation with investments in data, cloud, platforms and digital solutions. As a result, technology vendors and IT service providers have a unique opportunity to serve the needs of London market participants.
Marketsaithority.com

The Establishment Of ViaBTC Capital Renovates The Blockchain Investment Ecosystem

ViaBTC Capital, ViaBTC’s new subsidiary, went live, which also marked the official establishment of the newly initiated platform. At the same time, soon as it was incorporated, ViaBTC Capital has launched its first round of venture capital funds towards the global crypto industry, committed to building an investment ecosystem integrating capital, resources and post-investment services.
Technologyfinextra.com

Refinitiv completes Epic platform integration

Refinitiv, one of the world’s largest providers of financial markets data and infrastructure, today announced that the EPIC Platform from GIACT and World-Check are now together and accessible via a single API. The integration brings together the comprehensive risk intelligence from World-Check with the unprecedented capability of GIACT to deliver...
ComputersCoinDesk

Why Enterprises Should Build on Public Blockchains

Spoiler alert: Private blockchains have no compelling value proposition. If you and a bunch of other companies could agree upon a single vendor to build and run a blockchain, you could just as easily agree upon the rules of setting up a centralized server. Blockchains, as just about any technical expert will tell you, are complicated and expensive to build and run. If you just need a database and a web server, they don’t make a lot of sense.
BusinessCoinDesk

Broadridge Adds UBS to Its Distributed Ledger Repo Product

Broadridge Financial Solutions has brought Swiss bank UBS onto its blockchain-based repurchase agreement (repo) platform. With UBS, Broadridge now has 20 out of the 24 primary dealers on its fixed income platform, which it says processes $6 trillion in average daily volume. UBS is also the first bank partner that Broadridge has publicly announced.
Businesschannele2e.com

RSM Acquires Salesforce Partner Confluence Global, and C Systems

Accounting firm RSM US LLP has announced a pair of new acquisitions. The first involves Salesforce partner Confluence Global. The second includes the U.S. and Canadian operations of C Systems, a consulting firm that specializes in nonprofit technology services and association management systems. Financial terms for the deals were not disclosed.
Marketsbostonnews.net

Enterprise Performance Management Market to Witness Revolutionary Growth by 2026 | Oracle, Workiva, Capgemini, Microstrategy

Enterprise Performance Management is a process supported through planning, reporting, and business intelligence software, which allows an organization to connect its strategy with planning and execution. Some of the key components of EPM systems include planning, budgeting, and forecasting capabilities and the ability to monitor performance measures (KPIs), provide analysis, and manage reporting. Moreover, EPM also comprises the financial close, consolidate, and report process. Ultimately, these suites of solutions are to support the business by linking the strategic plan with the annual budget and the periodic forecast using both bottom-up and a top-down methodology.
Businesscybersecdn.com

ACI Worldwide expands alliance with Microsoft to deliver payments solutions in the cloud

ACI Worldwide announced an expanded multi-year strategic alliance with Microsoft to deliver payments solutions in the cloud. The alliance will accelerate and expand ACI’s cloud payments offerings in Microsoft Azure as more financial institutions (FIs) embrace digital transformation. With global demand for SaaS-based payment offerings increasing, ACI and Microsoft will...
Businesscrowdfundinsider.com

Virtual Banking Fintech BigPay Acquires $100M from South Korean Conglomerate SK Group

Digital banking challenger BigPay, which is one of the fastest-growing Fintechs in the ASEAN region, recently revealed that it has acquired $100 million in funding from South Korea’s conglomerate SK Group. As noted by its management:. “BigPay [is] on a mission to challenge traditional banking by democratizing and decentralizing financial...

Comments / 0

Community Policy