Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Rested Rodon, White Sox overpower Cubs

By Scot Gregor
Posted by 
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarlos Rodon was obviously refreshed Saturday, and he was back on the attack. Facing a Cubs lineup that's not even close to being as potent as it was before Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and Javier Baez were traded, Rodon still was impressive following an eight-day layoff for needed rest. "Yeah,...

www.dailyherald.com

Comments / 0

Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
16K+
Followers
108K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yoan Moncada
Person
Michael Kopech
Person
Aaron Bummer
Person
Kris Bryant
Person
Anthony Rizzo
Person
Rafael Ortega
Person
Craig Kimbrel
Person
Ryan Tepera
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The White Sox#The All Star Game#The Cubs Rodon#Yankees
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
Related
MLBWGNtv.com

Fortunes for the Cubs & White Sox are flipped in this 2021 City Series

CHICAGO – For a long time, this has been a series where the north siders were in contention for a championship while the White Sox were building into a contender. That’s was the case from 2015-2019, where the Cubs were a step ahead of the White Sox when it came to the state of their team. Both squads made the playoffs in 2020, but none of the fans were able to truly enjoy the rivalry due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
MLBBleed Cubbie Blue

On The Horizon: Cubs vs. White Sox series preview

I enjoy Cubs/White Sox series for many reasons, not the least of which is that when these teams play, I can ask Brett Ballantini, editor-in-chief of our SB Nation White Sox site South Side Sox, for some words about his team. So here goes!. Hi guys!. You might remember me...
MLBRealGM

White Sox Acquire Craig Kimbrel From Cubs

The Chicago White Sox have agreed to acquire All-Star closer Craig Kimbrel from the Chicago Cubs before the trade deadline, the team announced Friday. In return, the Cubs are getting second baseman Nick Madrigal and right-hander Codi Heuer.
MLBtheScore

Cubs trade Tepera to White Sox in crosstown deal

The Chicago Cubs traded reliever Ryan Tepera to the Chicago White Sox for pitching prospect Bailey Horn, the Cubs announced Thursday. When asked about the potential deal on Wednesday, Tepera said he was open to being moved to the crosstown rival. "That wouldn't be too bad. Just a little further...
MLBABC News

Chicago White Sox agree to trade with Chicago Cubs for closer Craig Kimbrel

The Chicago White Sox have agreed to acquire All-Star closer Craig Kimbrel from the Chicago Cubs before the trade deadline, the team announced Friday. In return, the Cubs are getting second baseman Nick Madrigal and right-hander Codi Heuer. The White Sox, who lead the AL Central, were looking for bullpen...
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Loses second straight

Rodon (8-5) allowed four runs on eight hits and struck out four over four innings, taking the loss against Kansas City on Wednesday. Rodon suffered his second consecutive loss and experienced a drop in velocity in the early innings for a second straight start. His fastball sat at 92-93 mph the first couple of innings before picking up to 97-98 in the final two. "Started slow, similar to Milwaukee," Rodon told Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times. "I don't really like to make excuses. But, it's just part of the game. Just got to make some adjustments, feel better this next start and get it going, get going faster." Other warning signs are a season-low four strikeouts and the 104.2 innings Rodon has thrown is his most since 2018. The left-hander threw a combined 42.1 innings in 2019-20. With a day off coming next Monday, Rodon will get an extra day of rest leading up to his next start, which is expected to be Wednesday at home against the Royals.
MLBbleachernation.com

White Sox Continuing to Scout the Cubs’ Bullpen

For the second time in a week, the White Sox are being connected to Cubs relievers. Intracity trade on the way?. Jesse Rogers was the first to report it last week, reiterated it on the radio, and now Bruce Levine mentions it, too. Ryan Tepera gets the primary focus from Rogers, but Levine adds in Craig Kimbrel:
MLBPosted by
NBC Sports Chicago

Kaplan: Cubs, White Sox discussing Kimbrel trade

Four years and a few weeks after the Cubs and White Sox struck a blockbuster deal before the MLB trade deadline, could the crosstown rivals make another big move?. According to NBC Sports Chicago's David Kaplan, the Cubs and Sox are continuing to discuss a potential trade for All-Star closer Craig Kimbrel.
MLBchatsports.com

White Sox 8, Cubs 6: What on Earth was THAT?

Let’s be straight about this. The Cubs, as currently constituted, are clearly an inferior team to the White Sox. Thus, the Sox were — and ought to have been — prohibitive favorites in this series. I thought maybe, with Kyle Hendricks starting, the Cubs might have a shot at winning Friday’s game.
MLBchatsports.com

White Sox shut down Cubs, 4-0

Please be most kind and schedule the American League playoffs with lots of days off in between games. You see, Carlos Rodón, one of our and the league’s best pitchers, had been getting very tired and not pitching well lately, but with eight days off, he came back looking like Sandy Koufax with a beard. He’ll be a big draw in the playoffs, so it would be in the game’s best interests to have him in top form.
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Sweep the Cubs at Wrigley? White Sox have bigger fish to fry

Congratulations, White Sox. The addition of Craig Kimbrel cemented your grip on the 2021 American League Central title with two months left in the regular season, and acquiring switch-hitter Cesar Hernandez alleviates any concerns about your defense at second base. But sweeping the rival Cubs at Wrigley Field this weekend?...
MLBchatsports.com

Cubs vs. White Sox Friday 8/6 game threads

THE ALL-TIME RECORD: Since the teams began regular-season play in 1997, the Cubs have 63 wins, the White Sox 65. That breaks down to 32-32 at Wrigley, 31-33 on the South Side. The Cubs have outscored the White Sox all-time 586-567. WALKOFF WINS: Cubs, four, most recently June 18, 2009,...
MLBwestplainsdailyquill.net

Goodwin homers, White Sox regroup to beat Cubs 8-6 in 10

CHICAGO (AP) — Brian Goodwin led off the 10th inning with a two-run homer, and the Chicago White Sox regrouped after Craig Kimbrel blew a three-run lead against his former team to beat the …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy