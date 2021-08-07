Cancel
Herta soars to Nashville pole

By Joey Barnes
racer.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColton Herta remains the one to beat after lighting up NTT IndyCar Series qualifying with a sensational performance to claim pole for Sunday’s Music City Grand Prix. The driver of the No. 26 Andretti Autosport Honda took advantage of advancing out of Round 1 on Firestone primary tires, which allowed him to equip a fresh set of alternates and put down a flying lap at 1m13.6835s in the Fast Six to claim his second pole of the season. The lap was head and shoulders above the rest of the field as Herta ended up 0.5492s ahead of second place qualifier Scott Dixon.

