Maplewood, NJ

Newark Man, 20, Arrested In Fatal Shooting Of Maplewood Soccer Standout Moussa Fofana

By Valerie Musson
dailyvoice.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 20-year-old Newark man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with the June shooting that fatally wounded a Maplewood high school soccer player. Yohan Hernandez was taken into custody late Thursday in the June 6 shooting 18-year-old Moussa Fofana dead near Underhill Field, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, and Maplewood Police Chief Jimmy DeVaul said.

