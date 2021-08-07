Cancel
Seattle, WA

Seattle Archdiocese plan to close churches stirs sadness, anger and resistance

By Nina Shapiro
Seattle Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was a lovely Saturday evening inside Our Lady of Mount Virgin Catholic Church. Light filtered through arched stained glass windows imprinted with dedications to Italian Americans who populated the Mount Baker church after its founding in 1911. Some were open to let in a breeze for the 5 o’clock Mass, normally in Vietnamese for one of several groups of immigrants the church has since attracted.

