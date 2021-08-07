Cancel
Wilmington, DE

Biden praises Olympians for inspiring Americans with courage

By AAMER MADHANI - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 2 days ago

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden praised U.S. Olympians for navigating the difficulties of a coronavirus tarnished games with “moral courage” that made Americans’ “hearts swell” with pride. Biden, along with First Lady Jill Biden, spoke with Team USA in a Zoom call Saturday evening from their home near Wilmington, Del., and extended an invitation to the athletes to visit the White House in the fall. The Bidens heaped praise on the athletes for their accomplishments in their respective sports but also honed in on remarkable moments in the games when they said the athletes set an example for their fellow Americans. The president gushed that the athletes made him “so damn proud.”

